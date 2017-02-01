Cotswold District Council offices in ...

Cotswold District Council offices in Cirencester

Members of Cotswold District Council 's parking demand project board have unanimously agreed to seek funding from the council for decked parking to be built at the Waterloo Car Park, it has been announced today. At a meeting held on Thursday, the board, established in June to find parking solutions for the town, agreed that sufficient progress had been made to support a detailed business case and funding request for development at the site.

