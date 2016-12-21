Wyoming's 3 electoral votes go to Trump, Pence
In a 22-minute ceremony Monday at the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office, the electors cast their votes while Gov. Matt Mead and others watched. The voting was mostly ceremonial because state law does not allow electors the freedom to cast their vote for anyone but the candidate who won Wyoming's popular vote in the presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dad
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|3
|Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|1
|Judge sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Craphater
|2
|single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|1
|Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC