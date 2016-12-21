Wyoming's 3 electoral votes go to Tru...

Wyoming's 3 electoral votes go to Trump, Pence

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KGWN

In a 22-minute ceremony Monday at the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office, the electors cast their votes while Gov. Matt Mead and others watched. The voting was mostly ceremonial because state law does not allow electors the freedom to cast their vote for anyone but the candidate who won Wyoming's popular vote in the presidential election.

