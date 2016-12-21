Update in capitol renovation lawsuit

Attorneys in a lawsuit contesting a $300 million project to renovate the Wyoming Capitol argued over whether two men have the right to dispute the construction contracts in court. The lawsuit filed by state Rep. Gerald Gay, of Casper, and Evanston resident Karl Allred claims Gov. Matt Mead and legislative leaders improperly awarded contracts for the renovations.

