Ballarat City Council pull plug on $1...

Ballarat City Council pull plug on $1 million water slide

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Courier

The Courier understands a tender for a contract for works was not awarded for the project during a recent confidential in-camera meeting. It's understood the project still has the support of councillors Des Hudson and Belinda Coates and deputy mayor Mark Harris who believed it would attract scores of adolescents and families to the centre.

