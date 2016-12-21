Ballarat City Council pull plug on $1 million water slide
The Courier understands a tender for a contract for works was not awarded for the project during a recent confidential in-camera meeting. It's understood the project still has the support of councillors Des Hudson and Belinda Coates and deputy mayor Mark Harris who believed it would attract scores of adolescents and families to the centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Dad
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|3
|Seth Kauffman, my warning to the ladies. (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|2
|Dishonorable judge Sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ex victim
|1
|Judge sanderson (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Craphater
|2
|single women 18-35 gotta see!!!# (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|1
|Mtn.View Mo. (Jun '09)
|Jan '16
|Matayoniko
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC