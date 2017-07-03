Today's Headlines for Monday, July 3

Madigan's Influence on Metra Detailed in Report by Legislature Watchdog CTA Bus Ridership Is Down for the 17th Straight Month Yesterday Was the Last Day to Pick Up a Free Ventra Card Public Meeting on Proposed Chicago/Sheridan PBLs in Evanston July 19 Talking to Divvy Users About Their Helmet Habits [] Tribune's Misleading Traffic Camera Coverage Wins "Fairness in Journalism" Award Pawar Approves Zoning Change for Montrose Green TOD Project SUV Driver Dies After Crashing Into Pole on 600 Block of North Milwaukee Police Release Security Cam Images of Suspects in Green Line Cell Phone Thefts 2 Men Say Taxi Driver Kicked Them []

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streets Blog Chicago.