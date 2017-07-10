"Surrounding Game" screening updates

"Surrounding Game" screening updates

Sunday Jul 2

The Evanston Go Club has arranged their very own screening of The Surrounding Game . "It was so easy to set up!" said club president Mark Rubenstein.

