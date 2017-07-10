Qatar blockade hits helium supply
Scientists fear they may be forced to halt experiments or shut down laboratory instruments because the ongoing blockade of Qatar is threatening their helium supplies. The Gulf state supplies hospitals and laboratories around the world, but had to close its two helium plants after Saudi Arabia and several neighbouring countries blocked most of its exports and imports in June, in a political dispute over Qatar's alleged support for terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shoplifting romani king bronko bogdanov of nor...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Nicole Howver LW Unlicensed Daycare
|Mon
|anonymous
|5
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Jul 2
|seen it all
|70
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Demon Days
|201
|Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Mary McClintock
|23
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC