Qatar blockade hits helium supply

Tuesday Jul 4

Scientists fear they may be forced to halt experiments or shut down laboratory instruments because the ongoing blockade of Qatar is threatening their helium supplies. The Gulf state supplies hospitals and laboratories around the world, but had to close its two helium plants after Saudi Arabia and several neighbouring countries blocked most of its exports and imports in June, in a political dispute over Qatar's alleged support for terrorism.

