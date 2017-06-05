US sculptor focuses London exhibit on Iraq, Syria conflicts

In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017, file photo, Artist Michael Rakowitz poses for the media at the National Gallery in London, after his design entitled "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist" was chosen for one of the next two Fourth Plinth sculptures in Trafalgar Square which will be unveiled in 2018 and 2020. A replica of an Assyrian winged-bull destroyed by Islamic State militants in Iraq in 2014 will soar over the tourists in London's Trafalgar Square beginning in March 2018 courtesy of a vision from American artist Rakowitz.

