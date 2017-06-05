US sculptor focuses London exhibit on Iraq, Syria conflicts
A replica of an Assyrian statue destroyed by Islamic State militants in Iraq in 2014 will soar over tourists in London's Trafalgar Square beginning in March, courtesy of a vision from American artist Michael Rakowitz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|I bet
|17
|gang stalking (Mar '16)
|Jun 1
|Hooker Nanny
|12
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
|31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|3
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC