U.S. sculptor focuses London exhibit on Iraq, Syria conflicts

In this March 21, 2017 photo, artist Michael Rakowitz poses at the National Gallery in London next to his winning design entitled "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist." A 15-foot high lamassu statue, a replica of an Assyrian winged-bull destroyed by Islamic State militants in Iraq in 2014, will soar over the tourists in London's Trafalgar Square beginning in March 2018 In this March 21, 2017 photo, artist Michael Rakowitz poses at the National Gallery in London next to his winning design entitled "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist."

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.