Thoughts from the ammo line
A study has confirmed what everybody already suspected: in 2008 some 5.7 MILLION non-citizens voted. I do not know if that also includes the dead, the felonious, and the enthusiastic voters who voted many times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Power Line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Howver LW Unlicensed Daycare
|Wed
|Concerned Parent
|3
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Demon Days
|201
|Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Mary McClintock
|23
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jun 15
|Jack
|19
|31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
|Jun 11
|Oh You Kid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC