The a Monterey Popa documentary changed the course of filmmaking

D. A. Pennebaker, the director of the 1968 documentary “Monterey Pop,” was finally given a lifetime-achievement Oscar in 2012 for creating the technology that gave birth to all music festivals to follow. The name Donald Alan Pennebaker was too long to fit into those little boxes on forms, so he changed it to D.A. Pennebaker-“Penny” to his friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.