Suburbs waver on minimum wage hike on...

Suburbs waver on minimum wage hike one day before it's to go into effect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Chicago Tribune

One day before Cook County's minimum wage hike was due to take effect, some suburbs were still pondering whether to let it happen. Home-rule municipalities can opt out of the ordinance that boosts the minimum wage from $8.25 to $10 an hour starting July 1, and dozens of them have done just that since the Cook County Board passed the ordinance in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Sun seen it all 70
Nicole Howver LW Unlicensed Daycare Jun 28 Concerned Parent 3
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Jun 21 Demon Days 201
News Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08) Jun 16 Mary McClintock 23
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jun 15 Jack 19
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC