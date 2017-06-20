Sheridan Road widening stopped on sta...

Sheridan Road widening stopped on state orders due to lack of budget

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Construction was to start the week of June 19 on widening Sheridan Road in front of Northwestern University. This file photo shows the Evanston street on March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 9 hr Racists Deeds 199
News Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08) Jun 16 Mary McClintock 23
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jun 15 Jack 19
News 31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches Jun 11 Covfefe Footlong 5
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) Jun 1 AlwaysRight 27
News What do you love and hate? (Jan '09) Jun 1 I bet 17
gang stalking (Mar '16) Jun 1 Hooker Nanny 12
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC