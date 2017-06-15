Pinchas Zukerman Trio, Ella Fitzgeral...

Pinchas Zukerman Trio, Ella Fitzgerald Tribute and More on Nichols '17-18 Season

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Music Institute of Chicago announces the 2017-18 season of its Faculty and Guest Artist Series, featuring the Music Institute's renowned faculty and an array of stellar guest artists. All concerts take place at the historic Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 2 hr AlwaysRight 197
News Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08) Jun 16 Mary McClintock 23
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jun 15 Jack 19
News 31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches Jun 11 Covfefe Footlong 5
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) Jun 1 AlwaysRight 27
News What do you love and hate? (Jan '09) Jun 1 I bet 17
gang stalking (Mar '16) Jun 1 Hooker Nanny 12
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC