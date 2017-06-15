Pinchas Zukerman Trio, Ella Fitzgerald Tribute and More on Nichols '17-18 Season
The Music Institute of Chicago announces the 2017-18 season of its Faculty and Guest Artist Series, featuring the Music Institute's renowned faculty and an array of stellar guest artists. All concerts take place at the historic Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|2 hr
|AlwaysRight
|197
|Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Mary McClintock
|23
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jun 15
|Jack
|19
|31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
|Jun 11
|Covfefe Footlong
|5
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|I bet
|17
|gang stalking (Mar '16)
|Jun 1
|Hooker Nanny
|12
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC