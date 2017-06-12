Maryville's Jen School's 10th graduat...

Maryville's Jen School's 10th graduating class is its largest

Thursday Jun 8

The Jen School graduated 17 students Thursday, its largest graduating class since Maryville opened the school in 2007. The Jen School provides special education services, social emotional learning and job skills training to young men in grades five to 12. "Besides being the largest class, these are the most remarkable students we've had, dedicated to their academics and achieving their goals," Jen School Principal Anne Craig said in a news release.

