Man Attacked Resident With Cans in Pillowcase, Knife: Cops
A 60-year-old Chicago man knocked on the door of an acquaintance in the north suburbs last week before pummeling him with a pillowcase full with canned goods and stabbing him in the neck with a knife, police say. The alleged attack occurred Tuesday about 6:55 p.m. in Evanston at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Noyes Court, according to police.
