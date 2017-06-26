Man Attacked Resident With Cans in Pi...

Man Attacked Resident With Cans in Pillowcase, Knife: Cops

A 60-year-old Chicago man knocked on the door of an acquaintance in the north suburbs last week before pummeling him with a pillowcase full with canned goods and stabbing him in the neck with a knife, police say. The alleged attack occurred Tuesday about 6:55 p.m. in Evanston at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Noyes Court, according to police.

