Lester: What a property tax freeze would cost suburban schoolsA...
State House Democrats' proposal to freeze property taxes through 2020 would have translated to a $382 for students at Indian Prairie High School in Addison and students in DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties, as well as $476 for every student in Cook County and $375 for students in central and southern Illinois. That's a $422-per-student funding decrease statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Howver LW Unlicensed Daycare
|Jun 28
|Concerned Parent
|3
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Demon Days
|201
|Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Mary McClintock
|23
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jun 15
|Jack
|19
|31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
|Jun 11
|Oh You Kid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC