Grippo Stage Company presents the God of Isaac

Grippo Stage Company is pleased to present a revival of the touching and humorous play THE GOD OF ISAAC, playwright James Sherman's semi-autobiographical account of a young American Jew searching for his Jewish identity in the wake of the threatened neo-Nazi march in the Chicago suburb of Skokie in 1977. The new production is helmed by Dennis Za?ek, who directed the play's world premiere at Victory Gardens Theater in 1985, the beginning of a decades-long collaboration between Sherman and Za?ek.

