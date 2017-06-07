Getting treatment for problem drinkin...

Getting treatment for problem drinking a " without giving up alcohol

But Adrienne, an Indiana therapist who asked to be identified by only her first name, does drink. With the help of an Evanston, Ill., “harm reduction” support group for people who want to reduce their alcohol intake, as well as private therapy with the social worker who runs the group, she's cut her drinking to about half of what it was a before she sought help.

