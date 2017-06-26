Eyes on the Street: New 2-Way Protected Bike Lane on Evanston's Chicago Avenue
The City of Evanston recently installed a two-way protected bike lane along a segment of Chicago Avenue, one of its main arterial streets. The bike lane is part of a larger project to improve multi-modal usage of both Chicago Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streets Blog Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Howver LW Unlicensed Daycare
|Wed
|Concerned Parent
|3
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Demon Days
|201
|Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Mary McClintock
|23
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jun 15
|Jack
|19
|31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
|Jun 11
|Oh You Kid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC