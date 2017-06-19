Evanston police: Man shot on Father's...

Evanston police: Man shot on Father's Day, doesn't want to prosecute the shooter

A 32-year-old man who was shot in the leg in Evanston Sunday night is refusing to cooperate with police even as they continue to search for the person who fired at him, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Father's Day, and officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue following a call about reports of shots fired, according to a news release.

