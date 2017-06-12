Evanston, IL Proposed Drone Law Reaches Into Federal Territory

A proposed law limiting the use of drones in Evanston, IL introduced at a City Council meeting Monday night would be open to challenges based on some of the language in the bill, according to legal analysts. The website Evanston Now reports that Jeffrey Antonelli, a Chicago attorney specializing in drone law, the city is attempting to regulate airspace, which is clearly in the purview of the federal government.

