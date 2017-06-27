Evanston aldermen reject Harley Clarke mansion proposal
Evanston aldermen on Monday rejected letting a local nonprofit take over the lakefront Harley Clarke mansion and turn it into an environmental education center and event space. Instead, on a 7-2 vote, aldermen scheduled drafting a request for any proposals for nonprofits to run the now-dilapidated property on Lake Michigan, which has stood vacant since the Evanston Art Center moved out in 2015.
