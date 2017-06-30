Emergency Evanston minimum wage hike ...

Emergency Evanston minimum wage hike meeting draws 150 people, including protesters

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky spoke in favor of Evanston honoring the Cook County minimum wage increase on July 1. U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky spoke in favor of Evanston honoring the Cook County minimum wage increase on July 1. After Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty called an emergency City Council session Friday morning to discuss opting out of a Cook County minimum wage increase, crowds of protesters and lawmakers showed up to lobby against the move. Individual towns in Cook County can opt out of the increase, which raises the minimum wage from $8.25 to $10 an hour and takes effect July 1. The county measure also increases the minimum wage another dollar each of the next three years.

