Emergency Evanston minimum wage hike meeting draws 150 people, including protesters
U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky spoke in favor of Evanston honoring the Cook County minimum wage increase on July 1. U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky spoke in favor of Evanston honoring the Cook County minimum wage increase on July 1. After Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty called an emergency City Council session Friday morning to discuss opting out of a Cook County minimum wage increase, crowds of protesters and lawmakers showed up to lobby against the move. Individual towns in Cook County can opt out of the increase, which raises the minimum wage from $8.25 to $10 an hour and takes effect July 1. The county measure also increases the minimum wage another dollar each of the next three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Howver LW Unlicensed Daycare
|Wed
|Concerned Parent
|3
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jun 21
|Demon Days
|201
|Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Mary McClintock
|23
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jun 15
|Jack
|19
|31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
|Jun 11
|Oh You Kid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC