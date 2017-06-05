Drury joins crowded Democratic primary field for governor
Democratic state Rep. Scott Drury on Tuesday became the latest suburbanite to throw his name into an already crowded Democratic primary field for governor. Drury, a former U.S. prosecutor from Highwood in his third term in Springfield, has frequently advertised his independence from party leadership, most notably longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan.
