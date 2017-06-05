Drury joins crowded Democratic primar...

Drury joins crowded Democratic primary field for governor

22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Democratic state Rep. Scott Drury on Tuesday became the latest suburbanite to throw his name into an already crowded Democratic primary field for governor. Drury, a former U.S. prosecutor from Highwood in his third term in Springfield, has frequently advertised his independence from party leadership, most notably longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan.

