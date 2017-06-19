Competitive in class, on mat
Micah Krueger, a new employee at First National Bank of Ottawa, has questions for fellow employee Amy Thomas in trust operations. Krueger was a 2017 co-valedictorian at Ottawa High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
