CNN Made a Smart Move by Firing Reporters After Major Gaffe: Expert

Newswise - EVANSTON - A professor from the Kellogg School of Management and one from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications are available to talk about CNN being under fire because of the resignation of three of its journalists after CNN removed a story connecting a Trump ally and Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci to the $10-billion Russian Direct Investment Fund. President Trump has made the retraction a rallying cry against "fake news."

