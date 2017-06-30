Chicago's Secret Jewish Statue
Here's a Chicago fun fact: You know that statue on East Wacker Drive at Lake Street, right in front of the river, of George Washington with two random colonial guys? Well, the one on the right is Haym Salomon , a Polish-born Jew who funded Washington's army by negotiating foreign loans at rock-bottom interest rates and then later financed Congress with his own money. The point of this story? We are Jews, but we are also Americans, and so on Tuesday we should all be watching fireworks or shooting off illegal firecrackers in our alleys .
