Chicago's Secret Jewish Statue

Chicago's Secret Jewish Statue

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Forward

Here's a Chicago fun fact: You know that statue on East Wacker Drive at Lake Street, right in front of the river, of George Washington with two random colonial guys? Well, the one on the right is Haym Salomon , a Polish-born Jew who funded Washington's army by negotiating foreign loans at rock-bottom interest rates and then later financed Congress with his own money. The point of this story? We are Jews, but we are also Americans, and so on Tuesday we should all be watching fireworks or shooting off illegal firecrackers in our alleys .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
River Grove Library (Feb '11) 1 hr seen it all 70
Nicole Howver LW Unlicensed Daycare Jun 28 Concerned Parent 3
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Jun 21 Demon Days 201
News Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08) Jun 16 Mary McClintock 23
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jun 15 Jack 19
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC