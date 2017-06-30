Cast Announced for The House Theatre ...

Cast Announced for The House Theatre of Chicago's United Flight 232 This Fall

The House Theatre of Chicago has announced the return of the 2016 Joseph Jefferson award-winning show for "Best Production of a Play ," adapted and directed by Vanessa Stalling +, United Flight 232. The adaptation of Laurence Gonzales' book Flight 232 tells the story of the harrowing July 19, 1989 flight bound for Chicago's O'Hare airport.

