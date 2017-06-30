Cast Announced for The House Theatre of Chicago's United Flight 232 This Fall

The House Theatre of Chicago has announced the return of the 2016 Joseph Jefferson award-winning show for "Best Production of a Play ," adapted and directed by Vanessa Stalling +, United Flight 232. The adaptation of Laurence Gonzales' book Flight 232 tells the story of the harrowing July 19, 1989 flight bound for Chicago's O'Hare airport.

