Can Exercise Slow Cognitive Decline?
Alzheimer's disease and aging experts are conducting a national clinical study to determine if exercise may be an effective non-drug intervention for maintaining cognitive fitness. The Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center at Rush University Medical Center is the only site in Illinois, and one of only 15 sites across the United States leading the Exercise in Adults With Mild Memory Problems study, which is trying to determine if exercise can slow the progress of memory loss and cognitive impairment in older adults.
