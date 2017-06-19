Can Exercise Slow Cognitive Decline?

Can Exercise Slow Cognitive Decline?

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Health News Digest

Alzheimer's disease and aging experts are conducting a national clinical study to determine if exercise may be an effective non-drug intervention for maintaining cognitive fitness. The Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center at Rush University Medical Center is the only site in Illinois, and one of only 15 sites across the United States leading the Exercise in Adults With Mild Memory Problems study, which is trying to determine if exercise can slow the progress of memory loss and cognitive impairment in older adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Health News Digest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 4 hr Racists Deeds 199
News Cook County prosecutor charged with drug use, p... (Feb '08) Jun 16 Mary McClintock 23
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jun 15 Jack 19
News 31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches Jun 11 Covfefe Footlong 5
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) Jun 1 AlwaysRight 27
News What do you love and hate? (Jan '09) Jun 1 I bet 17
gang stalking (Mar '16) Jun 1 Hooker Nanny 12
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC