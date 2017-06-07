As Evanston moves to fire 'Cranky Librarian,' e-mails reveal...
Evanston library's "Cranky Librarian" problem blew up in a major way during the last week. As the library's board initiated abrupt termination proceedings for Lesley Williams , e-mails surfaced revealing that board members and the library's director had been conspiring to get rid of her for several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|I bet
|17
|gang stalking (Mar '16)
|Jun 1
|Hooker Nanny
|12
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
|31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|3
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC