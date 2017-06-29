A 'brazen' attack: Man gets 11 years in Evanston IHOP shooting

A Chicago man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting another man in an Evanston IHOP parking lot last year in what police said was a "brazen" attack, authorities said. Cornelius Jones, 30, of the 7500 block of North Ridge Avenue in Chicago, pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges at the Skokie courthouse on Wednesday and was sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, authorities said Thursday.

