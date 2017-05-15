With Skokie a no-go, resident now set to open her CrossFit facility in Evanston
Skokie resident Tani Mintz, pictured, was looking to open a CrossFit training facility in Skokie. Since those plans did not work out, due to village zoining issues, she said she will now open the facility in Evanston, which has welcomed the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|46 min
|ItalianAmerican
|193
|Social Anarchy in Evanston Township High School
|May 10
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|May 7
|WhiteSoxFan
|2
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Lower-end
|10
|Figure Skating Trainer Charged With Sex Abuse (Feb '08)
|May 4
|HeardPhartz
|31
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May 2
|Bill
|69
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC