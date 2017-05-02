Wirtz Center presents Northwestern Alumna Lydia R. Diamond's Stick Fly
Race, privilege and longstanding tensions collide in an unforgettable family weekend at Martha's Vineyard in the final mainstage production of the Wirtz Center's 2016/2017 season. Ilesa Duncan, artistic director of Pegasus Theatre Chicago, directs Evanston native and Northwestern University alumna Lydia R. Diamond's "juicy family drama" about a family with hidden secrets and the impact of their revelation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Bill
|69
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mon
|Stupid
|178
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|Apr 26
|SonnyRed
|1
|FBI Please Help! (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|OldMelParker
|9
|Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar...
|Apr 19
|jcandrew
|1
|Joseph Fosco American News Post (Jan '14)
|Apr 18
|TRandone
|10
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC