Weekend picks: 'Idol' Scotty McCreery steals the spotlight at Genesee

Get a dose of country and pop when former "American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery shares a concert bill with Jamie Lynn Spears at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32.50-$59.50.

Evanston, IL

