RELATIVITY Adds A Week of Performances

Northlight Theatre , under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, presents the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Relativity, written by Mark St. Germain , directed by BJ Jones , and featuring Mike Nussbaum as Albert Einstein. Relativity has been extended for an additional six performances and will now run through June 25, 2017 at Northlight Theatre , 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.