Red River Scrapbook: The Bill Reese story--Shot down
Born in Evanston, Illinois, raised in Chicago and Kansas City, Bill Reese was nineteen when he learned to fly in a junior college Civilian Pilot Program. He went from there into the U.S. Army Air Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|May 20
|Ben Dover
|15
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Kelly
|18
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|May 16
|Irony_1
|195
|Social Anarchy in Evanston Township High School
|May 10
|Culture Auditor
|1
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|May 7
|WhiteSoxFan
|2
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Lower-end
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC