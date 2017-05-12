Ramen Arrives in Pilsen as Furious Spoon Opens Friday
It took a little longer than planned, but Pilsen is finally getting a ramen shop. A new location of Furious Spoon should officially open on Friday at 1316 W. 18th St. Shin Thompson's fast-casual Japanese chain debuted two years ago in Wicker Park, hooking diners with noodles made on premises.
