Ovary function restored in infertile mice using 3-D-printed scaffolds
In a new study, researchers use 3-D printing to make a porous ovary scaffold and seed it with immature egg-producing cells. They show that infertile mice implanted with the engineered ovary are able to ovulate, mate, and give birth to and nurse healthy pups in the normal way.
