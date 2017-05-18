Northwestern Nurse Among First Casualties in WWI
Northwestern University Libraries is holding a centennial celebration and wreath laying ceremony to remember nurse Helen Burnett Wood, whose death was among the first affiliated with an American unit in World War I. The event is part of Northwestern Libraries' efforts to commemorate this spring's centenary of the U.S. entry into the war.
