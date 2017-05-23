Music Institute of Chicago to Present...

Music Institute of Chicago to Present 29th Annual Chicago Duo Piano Festival

Tuesday May 23

In addition to offering students coaching, lectures, master classes, and recitals, the Festival includes five public events at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, in Evanston, featuring guest duo the Park Sisters, Festival Founders/Directors Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem, and Music Institute piano faculty, all performing duo piano repertoire. Gala Opening Concert: Duo Amadeae/the Park Sisters-Friday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. Esther and Sun-A Park won the Grand Prize and the Director's Prize at the 2016 Chicago International Duo Piano Competition, which included a field of 18 piano duos representing 14 countries.

