Mom-and-Pop Joints Are Trouncing America's Big Restaurant Chains

16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Americans are rejecting the consistency of national restaurant chains after decades of dominance in favor of the authenticity of locally owned eateries, with their daily specials and Mom's watercolors decorating the walls. It's a turning point in the history of American restaurants, according to Darren Tristano, chief insights officer at Chicago-based restaurant research firm Technomic.

