Methadone Treatment During Surgery Helps Decrease Opioid Usage
Methadone is being repurposed as a way to decrease use of opioids - both intravenous and oral - after surgery. An article in the journal Anesthesiology discusses what occurred when patients undergoing spinal fusion surgery were treated with methadone during the procedure.
