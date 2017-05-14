Man charged with attacking driver and ordering dog to bite him
Evanston Police Dept. When a driver honked his horn at a man walking in front of his vehicle in north suburban Evanston, the pedestrian kicked the car, opened the door and started beating the driver, then ordered his dog to bite him.
