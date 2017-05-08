Look up race times for the 2017 Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Runs
Evan Williams, of Seattle, won the Kalamazoo Marathon on Sunday with a time of two hours, 42 minutes and 38 seconds. Hass finished in a time of 2:45:25 with Hanson Nicholas, of Kalamazoo, finishing third with a time of 2:48:48.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|May 7
|WhiteSoxFan
|2
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|May 5
|Stupid
|182
|optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Lower-end
|10
|Figure Skating Trainer Charged With Sex Abuse (Feb '08)
|May 4
|HeardPhartz
|31
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May 2
|Bill
|69
|FBI Please Help! (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|OldMelParker
|9
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC