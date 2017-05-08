Look up race times for the 2017 Kalam...

Look up race times for the 2017 Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Runs

Sunday May 7 Read more: MLive.com

Evan Williams, of Seattle, won the Kalamazoo Marathon on Sunday with a time of two hours, 42 minutes and 38 seconds. Hass finished in a time of 2:45:25 with Hanson Nicholas, of Kalamazoo, finishing third with a time of 2:48:48.

