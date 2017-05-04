Learn From the Best and the Brightest...

Learn From the Best and the Brightest in the Field of Couple and Family Therapy

Evanston, Illinois. April 24, 2017 - The Family Institute at Northwestern University is partnering for the first time with the American Psychological Association's Society for Couple and Family Psychology to offer an international two-day conference taking place on June 22nd 24th, 2017 in the Hilton/Orrington hotel, located in Evanston, Illinois.

