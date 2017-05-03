It Won't Be Long Until the Glenwood Greenway Is Ready to Ride

The Chicago Department of Transportation was initially hoping to install a neighborhood greenway on Glenwood in Edgewater in summer 2015, including a contraflow bike lane to legalize southbound cycling on a northbound stretch of the street. There was some resistance from neighbors who didn't like the idea of "wrong-way" cycling on the street, which was presumably a factor in delaying the project, but CDOT says they're finally ready to complete the new route.

