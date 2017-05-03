It Won't Be Long Until the Glenwood Greenway Is Ready to Ride
The Chicago Department of Transportation was initially hoping to install a neighborhood greenway on Glenwood in Edgewater in summer 2015, including a contraflow bike lane to legalize southbound cycling on a northbound stretch of the street. There was some resistance from neighbors who didn't like the idea of "wrong-way" cycling on the street, which was presumably a factor in delaying the project, but CDOT says they're finally ready to complete the new route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streets Blog Chicago.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|32 min
|WhiteSoxFan
|2
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|DeAngelis
|24
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Fri
|Stupid
|182
|optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09)
|May 4
|Lower-end
|10
|Figure Skating Trainer Charged With Sex Abuse (Feb '08)
|May 4
|HeardPhartz
|31
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May 2
|Bill
|69
|FBI Please Help! (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|OldMelParker
|9
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC