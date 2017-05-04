Heather Pinkett Receives a Hartwell Research Award
EVANSTON, Ill. --- Heather W. Pinkett , an associate professor of molecular biosciences at Northwestern University, has received a 2016 Hartwell Individual Biomedical Research Award for her work advancing children's health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|1 hr
|Anthony_Accardo
|181
|optima old orchrd woods condos (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Lower-end
|10
|Figure Skating Trainer Charged With Sex Abuse (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|HeardPhartz
|31
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Bill
|69
|Elmwood Park dipshits
|Apr 26
|SonnyRed
|1
|FBI Please Help! (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|OldMelParker
|9
|Taxpayers to pay $100k to coach Winnetka librar...
|Apr 19
|jcandrew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC