Hawaiian restaurant coming to downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville diners will be able to add Hawaiian cuisine to their dining options when Aloha Poke Co. opens later this year at 215 S. Washington St. "So, traditionally it's really a bowl full of fish cubes that are marinated, and it could include things like scallions or Maui onions," said Zach Friedlander, managing partner of Aloha Poke.

